The Effutu Dream: Let's support projects to take Effutu to the promised land — Afenyo-Markin

Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has retreated that The Effutu Dream seeks to transform Effutu and make it a unique destination for business, education, health care and many others.

According to the Afenyo-Markin who doubles as Deputy Majority Leader, the Effutu Dream is a never-say-die spirit that does not operate on party lines.

The MP has pledged to ensure the Effutu Dream takes the constituency to the promised land for the next generation to come benefit.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin is, however, urging his constituents to come together and work hard to make the dream a reality, indicating that without commitment and dedication, the dream will become a mirage.

He made the comments at the commissioning of another ultra-modern health centre at Worabeba, a community in Winneba.

The MP through the Effutu Dream has initiated several projects in the constituency which has earned Effutu world recognition after hosting the ECOWAS Parliament some months ago.

He has promised to work in hand with other stakeholders in the constituency to ensure constituents benefit from the many initiatives yet to be completed.