We’re negotiating with GBC on payment terms for the over GH¢6.1 million debt – ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says discussions are ongoing with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to clear its debt of over GH¢6.1 million debt.

GBC had its Head Office at Kanda disconnected from the national electricity grid on Monday over the debt.

The situation was compounded when the transmission station of GBC also got disconnected on Tuesday over a GH¢2 million debt.

The state broadcaster is currently running on a generator.

“We are still having negotiations with the state broadcaster regarding the payment terms,” the General Manager in charge of external communications at the ECG, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, said.

Two days ago, the ECG taskforce was ordered to take the national broadcaster from the national power grid for its failure to show commitment toward paying its debt that has lasted for months.

This will be the third time, if not more; that GBC will suffer a similar fate for non-payment of electricity bills.

Earlier in April, GBC was taken off the national grid over unpaid utility bills to the tune of GH¢15, 420,246.

The state broadcaster was also disconnected in October 2021 for failing to settle its indebtedness to the power distributor.

Citi News sources at the time indicated that GBC has not shown enough commitment to paying its debt, which earns it the 14th and 15th position on a list of 29 highly indebted clients of ECG targeted for disconnection.

By Citi Newsroom