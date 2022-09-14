We are ready to face all accusers of Aisha Huang – Lawyer Effah Dartey insists

Lead Counsel for Aisha Huang, Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey has stressed that his team of lawyers will do everything possible to defend the accused Chinese illegal mining (galamsey) kingpin.

Speaking to Citi News on Wednesday evening, Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey said he is ready to face all accusers and witnesses in the case against his client.

“She [Aisha Huang] is not guilty of the charges proffered against her. That she is not involved in illegal mining, that she is not doing anything that is against the law and we are ready and prepared to face all her accusers, all witnesses who may be brought to answer questions,” the renowned Lawyer said.

Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey continued, “The public opinion against my client is too much. That I must confess. I am disturbed by it but I’m trained as a lawyer to take up cases at all costs and do the best I can.

“We as lawyers will do the best we can to defend our client to the best of our knowledge.”

Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey was the defense lawyer for Aisha Huang at the Accra Circuit Court today.

She is facing two charges of mining and trading minerals without a valid license.

Despite a plea for bail for his client, the court denied and remanded Aisha Huang into police custody for two weeks to reappear on September 27.

Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey insists that his client is not involved in illegal mining.

He said he knows her as a businesswoman who deals in the sale of mining equipment.