Aisha Huang 'sneaked out' in 2017 to escape prosecution; 'sneaked' back early 2022 — Prosecutors

The mystery surrounding galamsey queen Aisha Huang's disappearance and reappearance in Ghana is getting murkier.

While President Nana Akufo-Addo had said he was not sure whether she was reported out of the country, his Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah came out to clarify that she was "repatriated".

In court today, Wednesday, 14 September 2022, however, Ms Hunag's prosecutors told the hearing that she "sneaked out" out of Ghana after her first arrest in 2017 and "sneaked" back into the country in "early 2022".

Meanwhile, Ms Huang pleaded not guilty to two charges at the Circuit Court in Accra Wednesday.

The charges are - mining without a licence and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

In May 2017, Aisha Huang became a household name for her notoriety in the galamsey business which gave her the nickname Galamsey Queen.

She was charged with three counts of undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703); providing mining support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, and contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

However, the government suddenly discontinued the case and deported her in December 2018.

She is believed to have returned to the country through the Togo border to engage in the same illegal business for which she was arrested and deported.

The Attorney General says she would be prosecuted for her previous and current crimes.