Aisha Huang's accomplice collapses in court

One of the suspects in Aisha Huang's case has collapsed in court today.

This was few minutes after an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Bright Acquah today (Sept 14) denied them bail.

Jong Li Hua, one of the suspects charged alongside Aisha, collapsed in the course of the hearing.

En Huang also pleaded not guilty to the charge of engaging in sale of minerals without license, and mining without license.

Counsel for the accused, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, in his bail application described the charges as minor and wondered why after 14 days of Aisha’s remand, the police had not been able to complete its thorough investigations.

According to him, the media had placed too much emphasis on what he described as “A small case”.

He added that his clients had people of good substance to stand as sureties for them.

Chief Inspector Frederick Sarpong, opposed the bail application on grounds that if granted bail, the accused persons would hamper investigations.

“As Aisha stands here she cannot tell the court how she got into the country,” the prosecutor added.

He clarified that the accused were charged with criminal offences and not merely before the court by virtue of their nationality or colour.

He prayed the court to remand the accused persons into police custody assuring the court that counsels will have access to them anytime they wish to.

In his ruling, Bright Acquah said Aisha was a well known galamsey operator and had gained notoriety as a galamsey kingpin.

“The accused may not appear to stand trial and may interfere with evidence and hamper trial”, he said.

The judge subsequently remanded the accused to police custody.

The suspects are to re-appear before the court on September 27.

Aisha Huang was arrested through a National Security operation after she reportedly ‘sneaked’ into the country to again undertake illegal mining activity.

Aisha is currently facing criminal charges with three others at an Accra Circuit Court.

The other accused persons, all Chinese, are Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu.