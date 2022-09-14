The media has overhyped this small Aisha Huang case – Lawyer Effah Darteh

Counsel for Chinese galamsey queen Aisha Huang, Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Darteh says he is surprised with the reportage by the media in the case involving his client.

Miss Huang, popularly called the galamsey queen is facing court after her recent arrest for allegedly engaging in illegal mining and sale of minerals without a license, activities that got her deported from the country in 2018.

At the Accra Circuit Court today, Tuesday, September 14, Defence lawyer Nkrabea Effah Darteh prayed the court to grant his client and three other accused persons bail.

“Let the law work. On the facts before you, I pray you admit each of them to bail. We know that if you admit them it doesn’t mean they are innocent.

“If you grant bail today, it will mean the judiciary of Ghana is applying the laws. Don’t look at them as Chinese. If you refuse to grant them bail, they will say the AG’s advice has been taken,” Mr. Dartey argued.

Unfortunately, the request was denied as Aisha Huang and the three other accused persons were remanded into police custody for two more weeks.

Speaking to the media after the hearing today, Defence Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Darteh said he believes his client Aisha Huang should have been given bail.

In his view, the refusal of bail requests is most unfortunate.

He said it is shocking that the media in the country is overhyping such a ‘small’ case.

“The media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without a license. It is a small matter. It happens every day. I don’t see why the media should write an editorial on this. It is that which is creating a problem and all manner of issues,” the Lawyer for Aisha Huang said.

The four accused persons are to reappear in Court on September 27.