Afenyo-Markin solely builds, commissions health center at Woarabeba; named after NDC chairman

In his quest to bring and improve quality and affordable health care to his constituents, the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin has once again commissioned a state-of-the-art health facility for the Woarabeba community in Winneba.

Speaking at the handing over of the Hon Nii Ephraim Health facility on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, he emphasised his commitment to bringing quality healthcare closer to every person in the constituency.

“The construction of health facilities such as this is in line with the President's Akufo-Addo's Agenda 111 policy geared towards improved access to proper health care services regardless of one's location," he stated.

Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin as part of his effort to improve the health needs of constituents is working tirelessly to construct more health infrastructure needed to fulfil that mandate. The Woarabeba health center is the eighth in series of health centres constructed solely by Hon Afenyo-Markin across the constituency.

The overall goal of the Afenyo-Markin is to ensure the attainment of full health coverage in his constituency in line with The Effutu Dream, which he believes will lead to productive economic and social lives of the people.

Afenyo-Markin stressed that in addition to the health facilities, plans are underway for the construction of the ultra-modern Children's hospital first of its kind in the Central Region also ongoing in Winneba.

The Deputy Majority leader made a cash donation of GH¢10,000 to the Effutu Health Directorate for the purchase of drugs and other basic essentials for smooth commencement of work at the facility.

On her part, a representative of the Director of Health Services for the Effutu Municipality Melody Delali Atiewu commended the Member of Parliament for his massive support for the delivery of quality healthcare in Winneba.

“Comprehensive health care services will be offered to the Woarabeba community and adjoining ones. We hope to provide treatment for ailments, immunisation, health education, ante and post-natal care, growth monitoring and health promotion,” she noted.

Hon Nii Ephraim, who the facility was named after was a former Constituency Chairman of Effutu National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former District Chief Executive of Effutu. The move forms part of Hon Afenyo-Markin's vision to honour and reward deserving sons and daughters of Effutu who have served diligently in academia, religion, sports and leadership irrespective of their political affiliation.