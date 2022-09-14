Embassy of Switzerland supports women in soap-making

Women at Kurosua Number Two, a farming community near Sunyani are undergoing three-week capacity building and skills training in soap making to improve their livelihoods.

The training for 60 beneficiaries, with support from the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana was organized by the Kavinang Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization focused on community development and women's economic empowerment.

Beneficiaries of the training, which started on last Monday would be taken through the production of soaps for bathing and washing in commercial quantities as well as the effective management of their finances to complement their seasonal farming activities.

Opening the training session, the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, entreated the participants and women in general to learn to add diverse handicraft and skill competencies to their activities for economic improvement.

She encouraged participants to ensure unity and cordial cohabitation, and demonstrate good attitude towards work so they can add economic value to themselves and their families.

Seasonal farming

Mr. Seth Cudjoe, the project coordinator in an interview explained that the area was known for only seasonal farming activities and that the women keep experiencing severe economic hardships.

Mr. Cudjoe added that the beneficiaries would be guided to form three groups made up of 20 members each with five leaders in each group.

They would contribute Ghs20 each as commitment fee and receive start-up kits.

He said the Foundation together with the facilitators would undertake six months strict monitoring for the sustainability of the project.

Mrs. Eunice Adama and Elizabeth Lareba, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the organizers of the project, saying as a result of their over-dependence on rain-water, they are only able to farms twice in a year and they usually engage in cassava, maize and vegetable farming.

They were hopeful that the training would give them additional sources of income in the farming community.