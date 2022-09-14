Galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang denied bail; set to spend two more weeks in remand

Popular Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang is set to spend two more weeks in remand.

This is after she was denied bail today, Wednesday, September 14, when she was arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court.

The Chinese woman popularly called galamsey queen is facing court after her recent arrest for allegedly engaging in illegal mining and sale of minerals without a license, activities that got her deported from the country in 2018.

She appeared in the Accra Circuit Court this morning with three others who have also been arrested for engaging in the trade of minerals without a valid license.

All four accused persons today pleaded not guilty to the two charges of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license.

Speaking to the media after the hearing today, Defence lawyer Nkrabea Effah Darteh said he believes his client Aisha Huang should have been given bail.

In his view, the refusal of bail requests is most unfortunate.

“The media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without a license. It is a small matter. It happens every day. I don’t see why the media should write an editorial on this. It is that which is creating a problem and all manner of issues,” the Lawyer for Aisha Huang said.

The four accused persons are to reappear in Court on September 27.