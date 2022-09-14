I tell you on authority that Aisha Huang is living comfortably in BNI headquarters, not police cells – Odike

Former presidential candidate, Akwasi Addai Odike does not see any commitment by President Akufo-Addo to fight illegal mining (galamsey) despite the assurance that he backs Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame to prosecute Aisha Huang to the fullest.

The Chinese woman popularly called galamsey queen is facing court after her recent arrest for allegedly engaging in illegal mining and sale of minerals without a license, activities that got her deported from the country in 2018.

Speaking to Citi TV in an interview on Tuesday, September 13, Akwasi Addai Odike said he is not enthused about the willingness of the government to deal with Aisha Huang.

According to him, the Chinese galamsey kingpin is living comfortably at the BNI headquarters and not in the grips of police as reported earlier.

Akwasi Addai Odike said, “Akufo-Addo coming out to support the Attorney-General for the prosecution of Aisha Huang means nothing. Let’s see how it unfolds. We are only going to have her back at the galamsey site. I can tell you on authority now that Aisha Huang is living comfortably. She is not in the grip of the police. She is at the BNI headquarters, living a very good life."

In his view, Mr. Odike who is the leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) said just like some chiefs in the country, the presidency is complicit in galamsey activities in the country.

“From all indications of his presidency so far, he is incompetent. The chiefs are no better, they are also accomplices to galamsey,” he alleges.

In the latest twist to the Aisha Huang brouhaha, President Akufo-Addo has revealed that he is unsure whether the Chinese national was indeed deported some years ago or she fled the country.

“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it…But whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has called for a full-scale independent probe into the case.