Word of God is sharper than any two-edged sword, use it

14.09.2022 LISTEN

I. DAUGHTER OF ZION, I have a message for thee, God says you are about to run through a troop; Get ready, for you shall run through a troop. Troops are defense, an army, obstacles, opposing forces, barricades, and show of might. The Lord is assuring you today, that He the LORD of Lords is aware you are going through that troop and it seems the battle is against you, but stay focused for you shall overcome. Don't look at their ammunition, don't consider the power of their forces, LOOK UP TO YOUR GOD TO DELIVER.

II. COURAGE SISTER, then the LORD spake unto me, saying, this is the WORD OF THE LORD unto you, beloved sister and dear brother saying: NOT BY YOUR MIGHT, NOR BY YOUR POWER. If God says you shall run through, truly and surely you shall run through and celebrate the victory. Stop looking at their strength, for they have no power. Stop counting their resources, for they are surrounded by the flesh, it will definitely fail. But you are running through the troop by the SPIRIT OF GOD, saith the LORD of hosts. Run with boldness therefore the race that is set before you. REJOICE EVERMORE AS YOU RUN THROUGH THE TROOP.

III. SON OF MAN by your God, you shall leap over the barricade, you shall fly over the defensive wall. Truly, truly I say unto you as for God, his way is perfect: the WORD OF THE LORD is solid: God is a buckler to all those that trust in him. Don't attempt to use any shortcuts, and don't join forces with dubious personalities. God's way is perfect use the straight and narrow way. You will get to that destination. The WORD OF GOD is the truth and nothing else. That WORD has been tried and it is perfect and solid. That WORD cannot fail, it cannot be withdrawn until it has accomplished its purpose. THAT IS THE WORD OF GOD.

IV. COURAGE BROTHER, GOD HAS PUT power in your tongue speak out through the Holy Spirit, and declare: Who art thou, O great mountain? Who are you mortal man? Who are you troop? Who are you, for the LORD of Lords is leading us, therefore, thou shalt become a plain. Through the power of God, we shall bring you down. The barricade shall be broken, this is a DIVINE WORD OF POWER TO DISARM, sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! For the WORD OF GOD is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, USE IT IN THE BATTLE BEFORE YOU

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - We shall run through the troop with the WORD OF GOD piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow of their troop.

PRAYER: God! as men depend on their earthly defensive forces, we will depend on your WORD through which the thoughts and intents of the heart of the forces against us will be revealed through Christ Jesus name I pray AMEN

REF: Psalm 18:29&30

Zechariah 4:6&7

Hebrews 4:12

