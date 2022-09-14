Aisha Huang brouhaha: 'Do we call this man a president, the country is on autopilot'— Odike fires Akufo-Addo

14.09.2022 LISTEN

Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike has expressed shock at President Akufo-Addo’s latest statement on Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang.

Speaking on a Ho-based radio station in an interview, the President said he is unsure whether the Chinese national was indeed deported or fled the country.

“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it…But whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Speaking to Citi TV in an interview, Akwasi Addai Odike said the statement from the President is an indication that he is not in charge.

In his view, it appears Ghana has no president and the country is currently on autopilot.

“Do we call this man [Akufo-Addo] a president? He is not in charge. I saw Aisha Huang at the airport when she was about to be deported on TV. And now the President claims he is unsure whether the lady was deported. It tells us that the President is not in charge of the affairs of this country.

“The country is on autopilot. When you wake up, thank your God that you are alive because we do not have a leader,” the former presidential candidate shared.

Today, Aisha Huang has returned to court for the hearing of her case.

The state through the Attorney General has taken an interest in the case and has assured that Aisha Huang will face the full force of the law if found guilty of the offences.