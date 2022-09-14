Staff of Lands Ministry arrested for impersonating Deputy Minister to extort GHS200k

The police have arrested a staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for extorting money from illegal miners.

The suspect, Gabriel Sarpong also stands accused of engaging in some illegal mining activities himself.

He has been arrested on the instruction of Deputy Minister George Mireku Duker.

This was after the Minister learned that Gabriel Sarpong has been impersonating him in his extortion escapades.

The suspect is said to have extorted as much as GHS200,000 from illegal miners.

According to the information gathered, he was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, after a tip-off by one of his accomplices.

Sources say the suspect after questioning has admitted to all counts of fraudulent activities leveled against him.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Mr. Mireku Duker has asked the security agencies to deal with the matter.

The suspect, Mr. Gabriel Sarpong is in the custody of the Ministries Police Station in Accra as investigations continue into the matter.