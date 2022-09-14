ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Staff of Lands Ministry arrested for impersonating Deputy Minister to extort GHS200k

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Crime & Punishment Staff of Lands Ministry arrested for impersonating Deputy Minister to extort GHS200k
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The police have arrested a staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for extorting money from illegal miners.

The suspect, Gabriel Sarpong also stands accused of engaging in some illegal mining activities himself.

He has been arrested on the instruction of Deputy Minister George Mireku Duker.

This was after the Minister learned that Gabriel Sarpong has been impersonating him in his extortion escapades.

The suspect is said to have extorted as much as GHS200,000 from illegal miners.

According to the information gathered, he was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, after a tip-off by one of his accomplices.

Sources say the suspect after questioning has admitted to all counts of fraudulent activities leveled against him.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Mr. Mireku Duker has asked the security agencies to deal with the matter.

The suspect, Mr. Gabriel Sarpong is in the custody of the Ministries Police Station in Accra as investigations continue into the matter.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Man who attempted to shoot Kade chief fined GH¢5,000
14.09.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Data Analyst jailed two years for defrauding businessman of GHC11,800
13.09.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Private security guard jailed 2years for stealing items from supermarket he guards
13.09.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line