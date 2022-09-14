North East region: Five killed at abandoned Chinese illegal mining pit

An abandoned Chinese illegal mining pit at Nangurumah in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region has trapped and killed five people.

The five lost their lives when they went to the abandoned pit to mine for minerals.

Confirming the news to reporters, Alhassan John Kweku who is the North East Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director described the incident as unfortunate and sad.

He noted that efforts are already underway for the abandoned mining pit to be filled to ensure that nothing of that sort happens again.

He revealed that the bodies of the five deceased persons have been retrieved by family members and buried in accordance with customs and traditions in the area.

The deceased include Kwaku Noah, Issahaku Osman, Mohammed Ibrahim, Salifu, and Aliu Waliu.

Meanwhile, NADMO has warned residents in the district to avoid moving to the area of the abandoned mining pit.

Residents are also cautioned not to try to sneak into the mining site to engage in any form of mining.