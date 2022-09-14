Queen Elizabeth II soothed scars of history with friendship – Manhyia mourns queen

The Manhyia Palace in the Asante region has conveyed condolences to the people of the United Kingdom over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She died on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands

She was 96.

She was on the throne for 70 years, making her the longest-reigning British monarch.

In a letter of condolence addressed to the British High Commission in Ghana, the Manhyia palace noted that the historic transformation of the British empire from an imperial discord to the Commonwealth of free nations bound in mutual friendship by a commitment to share values bears the delicate imprint of the much-loved matriarch.

The letter said the Asante kingdom has been particularly conscious of the fact that it was during her reign that the scars of the past were finally overlaid by a new relationship based on mutual respect and friendship.

While alive, the queen received three kings from the Asante kingdom.

She also played host to other members of the Asante royal family.