Ex-gratia: Mahama only received about GHS250,000 – Joyce Bawa Mogtari

The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has opened up on how much Mr. Mahama received as payment for ex-gratia.

Last month, the Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DCC alleged that the former President received the fattest ex-gratia in the history of the country when he left office in 2013.

He alleged that John Dramani Mahama took home a whopping GHS14 million.

In an interview with GHOne TV on Wednesday, September 14, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has rubbished that allegation.

According to her, the only payment the former President received in the name of ex-gratia was GHS250,000.

She explained that the only additional money John Dramani Mahama receives is his monthly pension.

“He receives GHc22,000 and a little above that which is his pension every month, then as a lump sum as ex-gratia, he received a one-off payment of about GHc250,000 and a little and that was about it,” Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

Already, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he has been denied his benefits by the state as a former President.

Speaking to TV3, he said he is paying for his bills and buying his own fuel although the state should be taking care of such expenses.

“I pay the electricity bill for my house and my office, I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the State does not pay me anything for accommodation.

“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay my own fuel, the State doesn’t give me fuel, I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills, I pay my own air tickets when I travel,” ex-President Mahama shared.