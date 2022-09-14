Bawumia holds fruitful talks with new Kenya President William Ruto

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is wrapping up his trip to Kenya today.

The Vice President arrived in Kenya on Monday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Kenya president-elect on Tuesday, September 13.

Earlier today, the Vice President held fruitful talks with the new Kenya President at the state house during his first official day at work.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia used the opportunity to strengthen Ghana’s relationship with Kenya.

“Today, I met with President Ruto at the State House on his first day at work and we had fruitful discussions on deepening the economic cooperation between Ghana and Kenya,” Vice President Dr. Bawumia has shared in a post this morning.

Meanwhile, the Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia who is on the trip with the Vice President also held a fruitful meeting with her friend, the First Lady of Kenya, Rachel Ruto.

“Congratulations to President Ruto, Her Excellency Rachel Ruto (First Lady), H.E Rigathi Gachagua (Deputy President), and Her Excellency Mrs. Dorcas Rigathi (Second Lady). May the good Lord protect and guide them as they begin their term of office,” a post on the Facebook page of Dr. Bawumia concludes.