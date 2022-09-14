Bono East Regional NHIA commend government for retooling

Mr George Opong Danguah, Regional Manager of the Bono East National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has commended government for the proactive steps it has taken to resource the Authority.

Mr Danquah noted that the logistics which included three new Toyota Hilux pickups for the Nkoranza and Atebubu would aid in facilitating the smooth operations to bring quality health services to the doorsteps of the people in the area.

Mr Danquah made this known on Wednesday at Techiman during a media engagement to highlight efforts government was making to improve the operations of the NHIA. He added that NHIA has also been provided adequate office equipment such as ribbons, cleaning kits and identity card printers to facilitate operations without challenges.

Touching on office accommodation, Mr Danquah disclosed that the NHIA is currently putting up a regional office in all the six newly created regions across the country. He stressed that the Bono East Office project is approximately 96 % completed and government was doing everything possible to create a conducive working environment for its staff across the country.

He further explained that as part of efforts to improve quality health service, some important childhood cancers such as Wilms Tumor lumps, Retinoblastoma, Burkitt Lympohoma and Leukemia for children within 0-17 years has been added to the scheme.

He indicated that based on these efforts, the Bono East Regional office has scored about 69% of its premium performance for the period between January to June 2022. He added that the region was also ranked second best in mobile renewal of insurance cards, while 91.9% active membership was achieved at the end June 2022.

Mr Danquah underscored the need for the citizenry to support the social intervention programme which seeks to provide easy access to healthcare and improve their welbeing.