Aisha Huang to face court today

The galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, is expected to appear before the Accra Circuit Court today, Wednesday, September 14.

The Chinese was remanded on September 2 following her inability to answer charges preferred against her due to the absence of a Chinese interpreter during her first appearance in court.

Aisha Huang also known as En Huang is currently facing two fresh charges - mining without licence and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

She was arrested with three others; Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun.

In May 2017, Aisha Huang became a household name for her notoriety in the galamsey business which gave her the nickname Galamsey Queen.

She was charged with three counts of undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703); providing mining support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, and contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

While the case was ongoing, the government suddenly discontinued the case and deported her in December 2018 raising eyebrows among lots of concerned citizens.

She is believed to have returned to the country through the Togo border to engage in the same illegal business for which she was arrested and deported.

The Attorney General says she would be prosecuted for her previous and current crimes.