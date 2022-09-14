North East: Galamsey pit swallows five in Nangurumah

Five persons have been confirmed dead at Nangurumah, a mining site in the Mamprugu Moaduri district of the North East region on September 13.

The deceased persons who were trapped inside a pit in the Nangurumah mining site have been identified as indigenes of the Yizeri community in the Mamprugu Moaduri District.

The North East Regional NADMO Director, Alhassan John Kweku, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the bodies have been retrieved and buried.

He, however, cautioned the people in the area to desist from engaging in illegal mining.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kweku has assured that the mining site will be closed down with the collaboration of relevant state agencies.

—DGN online