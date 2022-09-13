ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Aisha Huang was repatriated in 2018 – Gov’t insists

Headlines Aisha Huang was repatriated in 2018 – Govt insists
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Government insists that Aisha Huang was repatriated, not deported out of Ghana.

She was repatriated under the name En Huang.

The question of the deportation or otherwise of the notorious Chinese illegal miner resurfaced after President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a media interview that he was not sure whether she fled out of the country or was actually deported.

Official records available to Citi News indicate that Aisha Huang's residence permit was revoked on December 19, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airline ticket was procured for her departure.

The government is yet to answer whether Aisha Huang was properly escorted out of the jurisdiction and whether the Ghana Mission in Beijing supervised her arrival in China, among other questions.

---Citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo’s uncertainty of Aisha Huang’s deportation is mind-boggling; Ghana is doomed – Ablakwa
13.09.2022 | Headlines
Aisha Huang to answer charges in court tomorrow
13.09.2022 | Headlines
Odike still stands by controversial comments on galamsey against some Kumasi chiefs
13.09.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line