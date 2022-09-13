CETAG ready to forfeit mandatory leave for compensation — President

The President of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) Mr Prince Obeng Hima says they are ready to forfeit their mandatory leave if government will compensate them.

According to him, their members who have worked throughout the year decided to embark on a mandatory 28-working day leave because calls on government to discuss allowance for their possible stay failed.

In an interview with the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's "Nyansapo", show, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Mr Obeng-Hima debunked reports that they were on strike.

About 2,000 members of CETAG in the 46 public Colleges of Education proceeded on leave from September 1, 2022.

The group said they were taking their 28 days of annual leave and will return on October 10.

This follows a press statement in August 2022 issued by the association demanding their full conditions of service and other compensation packages.

The group on September 1, 2022 left their posts to begin the 28-working days leave after government failed to address their concerns.

Although the National President of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) believes the annual mandatory leave the teachers in the 46 campuses have embarked is a strike in disguise but CETAG says they are not on strike.

"CETAG members are not on strike, they are only embarking on a harmonized leave which is permitted in the legal framework of our activities," Mr Obenc-Hima said.

He noted that they will resume work if government agrees to compensate them for working extra days.