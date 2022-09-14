GIJ-SRC Elections: Ignore the nitwits and their empty lies — Organising Secretary aspirant rejects negative tag

Daniel Kwame Zah-Sefashi, organizing Secretary hopeful

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) prepares to go to the polls and elect a new line of leadership to manage affairs of the Students’ Representatives Council (SRC) when the current administration expires by the end of this semester.

The usual machinations in politics, where a person's image is dented by opponents for electoral gain is taking centre stage in this contest.

Daniel Kwame Zah, fondly known as Sefashi has lamented verbal blackmail by an opponent he never mentioned.

In a write-up copied to Modernghana News, Sefashi, who is also known for his poetic artistry warns his blackmailers to be mindful of the fact that student leadership is only about vision and ideas to improve students' wellbeing.

“It is unfortunate to see young men and women try to dent the image of their colleagues on the ticket of student leadership. It must be on a note that I take so much time and patience to respond to issues.

“Unfortunately, there are others in the business of calling students just to tell lies about my person. I must also indicate that student leadership isn't a warfare. It is a battle of ideas and not a limitation to cheap propaganda I have received calls recorded in connection to what I alleged as dishonesty in the system,” a portion of the statement shares.

The organizing secretary aspirant stressed “I must indicate categorically that there are sad incidents that are washing away the integrity of a lot. I do not take delight in compromising Integrity and credibility.

"I saw posts from students saying "I am a failed Poet" and I ask, what really shows that I have failed my generation as I still contribute to relevant issues in my league?

"People have speculated that, as a member of the school's current entertainment committee, he ignored his colleagues in the middle of a Summer Slide and also played no role as sponsorship coordinator in securing a deal for the recently concluded SRC week celebration."

On these, he explains that the aforementioned summer slide was a private individual affair and not a school-organized trip.

Concerning the sponsorship agreement, he stated that it was through his efforts that the event received a sponsorship grant of GHS4,000 from the Ghana Deluxe, as well as several other contributions from him to the event.

Read his full writeup below:

It is unfortunate to see young men and women try to dent the image of their colleagues on the ticket of student leadership. It must be on a note that I take so much time and patience to respond to issues.

Unfortunately, there are others in the business of calling students just to tell lies about my person. I must also indicate that student leadership isn't a warfare. It is a battle of ideas and not a limitation to cheap propaganda

I have received calls recorded in connection to what I alleged as a dishonesty in the system. I must indicate categorically that there are sad incidents that are washing away the integrity of a lot. I do not take delight in compromising Integrity and credibility.

I saw posts from students saying "I am a failed Poet" and I ask, what really shows that I have failed by generation as I still contribute to relevant issues in my league? It is unfortunate that the said individuals had no access to even the platforms and cannot even be offered one in their lives.

I am not sad nor happy about the situations we create for ourselves and deny the future deliberately.

As a poet, I've not yet climbed the highest there is but I have enjoyed my success in the business. Let my friends who denigrate my *Talent* prove their worth in any voice in the country.

For their calls, it is a point of redirecting what we truly need to be done and providing some sanity. Get this Information Dear GIJ Student.

*Daniel Kwame Zah-Sefashi* is my name and I am the chairman of the Planning Committee of the GIJ-SRC General Assembly.

I have received news that I left as a student leader as our students went to *SUMMER SLIDE* and had several issues.

It must be on the note that, the supposed SUMMER SLIDE was a private venture and not anything in connection to the SRC.

That was a business of a private individual that is why two schools were put together to do so. By default I should be there but I had no access.

The dishonesty and ungratefulness of men, I must indicate that I assumed the position of *Sponsorship Coordinator* and wrote letters/documents (15pages) for sponsorship.

Some of which are the *Nestle Ghana, Boss Baker* from my own blood brother. Yet some sections of students witnessed the dishonesty as those products were announced as a gift from a supposed aspirant.

The dishonesty of those claiming saints. Accountability to the bin. Smh.

As student leaders, we must for once have principles and abide by them. I am by my principles.

Be careful when they start to announce their own grace!

A summer slide event was not part of the SRC events and the crisis faced must be limited to the *private investor*

That should not be a bother of the SRC in the first place but because human lives were involved, our students were part.

SRC Bus has to be fueled to the Summer Slide to bring back some students yet we keep talking anyhow in public? Whilst I and others got to the Summer Slide around 11:30pm, that's when our students were waiting for a tent to be fixed. Private Investor Yamutu.

I must indicate on the record that, there were offers to cater for the SRC Artiste Night. Even as the Chairman, I agreed that the allocation isn't enough.

I must put it on record that, as a member of G.A and the chairman, I had to put in words of threat to get the house to organise an Emergency Sitting to pass the budget for the artiste night.

The Ghana Deluxe sponsorship saw the Organising Secretary to receive GH¢4,000 in addition to the initial budget passed. As team member, I was denied the Shirts and Ticket to the event.