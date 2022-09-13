Akufo-Addo’s uncertainty of Aisha Huang’s deportation is mind-boggling; Ghana is doomed – Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he is horrified by President Akufo-Addo’s uncertainty about whether or not Aisha Huang was deported or she fled the country in 2018 when she was arrested for her illegal mining activities.

Speaking on a Ho-based radio station in an interview, the President said he is unsure whether the Chinese national was indeed deported or she fled the country.

“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it…But whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Being interviewed on the latest revelation this evening, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he is in shock.

According to him, the statement by the President is an indication that Ghana is doomed.

“Ghana is in a state of crisis. We are doomed. When the commander in chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, the chair of the National Security Council, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo looks at us in the face, broad daylight in an open interview and tells us that on this matter which has been trending for weeks, which has been topical and has been on the front burners, the president tells us that he doesn’t know if Aisha Huang was deported or if she fled. Can you believe that? Absolutely mind-boggling,” the North Tongu MP told Citi FM in an interview.

He said the uncertainty on the part of the President is evidence that he is not on top of issues. He alleges that it may also be the case that the President himself is in bed with Aisha Huang and her illegal mining activities.

“Is it that this is some form of grand conspiracy where he himself is neck-deep? Because it is one of two things. Either he is sleeping on the job, he is so clueless, he is so inept and he doesn’t care about the security and stability of this country because I’m frightened to death. The only second plausible option is that he is neck deep in this grand conspiracy,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa opined.

The North Tongu MP further reiterated the need for a full-scale independent national inquiry to get to the bottom of the whole Aisha Huang case.