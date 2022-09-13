E/R: 42-year-old man who threatened to shoot Kade chief at funeral arrested to face court

A 42-year-old man has been grabbed by Police in Kade in the Eastern Region after threatening the life of a chief.

According to narration from eyewitnesses, the suspect threatened to shoot the chief of Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II.

The incident happened at a funeral grounds in Akyem Kade.

He fired warning shots into the air as mourners at the funeral run for their lives.

“When we got there, we saw a man holding a gun at the area where the chief’s chair had been arranged. He had folded all the chairs down. The Chief ordered we arranged the chairs well. The suspect dared to shoot the Chief if we touch the chairs. The chief dared him as well. The police had to quickly intervene. Some guys held him as he shot in the air. Later on, the police came to arrest him,” an eye witness has disclosed.

The police after the arrest of the suspect identified as Osei Kojo Forson retrieved the pump action gun used to threaten the chief.

Checks indicate that the incident may have something to do with a protracted chieftaincy dispute in Kade.

Meanwhile, the suspect after interrogation was subsequently granted police bail and scheduled to face court on Tuesday, September 13.