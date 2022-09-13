Parts of La Beach road to be closed for 3 months for construction of a new bridge over Kpeshie Lagoon

The road leading to the Kpeshie Lagoon will be closed to traffic effective Thursday, September 15.

This is contained in a press release issued by the Department of Urban Roads under the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The closure of the road according to the release is to pave way for the construction of a new 2/3 lane bridge over the Kpeshie Lagoon.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH), acting through the Department of Urban Roads (DUB), wish to inform the general public and road users that there will be some interruption of traffic for three (3) months, starting from Thursday 15th September 2022 to Thursday, 15th December 2022 at the Kpeshie Lagoon (Near Labadi Beach Hotel) on the La Beach Road.

“This is due to the construction of a new 2/3 lane bridge over the Kpeshie Lagoon,” part of a statement issued by the Department of Urban Roads has said.

Ahead of the closure of the road, motorists are entreated to follow the traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points on the road.

Motorists are also encouraged to use alternative routes to their destinations.

The Department of Urban Roads indicates that it apologises for any inconvenience that will be caused during the construction works.