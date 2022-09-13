Stop being the mouthpiece of the Judiciary — Manasseh tells Akufo-Addo

Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist has chastised President Akufo-Addo and his government’s frequent defence of the judiciary.

He asks government to stop acting as the Judiciary's mouthpiece.

Manasseh further asserted in a tweet on Tuesday, September 13, that doing so doesn't paint a good image for the judiciary in the minds of the citizenry, as they will see it as a politically influenced agency.

“The executive should not be actively engaged in PR for the judiciary. It doesn't look good for the image of the judiciary,” the journalist shared.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, speaking at the 2nd Annual NDC Lawyers Conference on August 29, accused the judiciary of being politically biased. He added that Chief Justice Anim Yeboah has damaged the judiciary's image beyond repair.

The former President stated that only a new Chief Justice would be required to repair the judiciary's tarnished image.

This prompted President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the launch of the Ghana Bar Association's two-day conference in Ho, to dismiss and refute the former President's assertions.

True democrats, he noted, do not undermine democratic institutions, but rather make constructive suggestions to strengthen them.