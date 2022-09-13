President Akufo-Addo has confirmed my explosive findings about Aisha Huang deportation hoax — Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency and Minority Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, says she is vindicated by President Akufo-Addo's recent comment on Aisha Huang's deportation.

The Ablakwa earlier claimed that the Chinese "galamsey queen" was not deported as previously reported in 2018.

This follows President Akufo-Addo's interview on a Ho-based radio station as part of his working visit to the Volta region that, “I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it.”

He added, “but whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents.”

The president stressed that “we have concerted to work at it. We need to have the cooperation of the courts. Until recently when I came, the punishment for people caught was relatively light. [But] we’ve changed the law to stiffen the punishment for people caught.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, September 13, seen by Modernghana News, Mr. Ablakwa wrote, “President Akufo-Addo confirms my explosive findings about the Aisha Huang deportation hoax as he shockingly concedes in this radio interview that he doesn’t know if the notorious Aisha Huang was deported or if she fled. (See video attached).”