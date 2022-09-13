You're not even in charge of the country — Reactions over Akufo-Addo’s 'I'm not sure Aisha Huang was deported' comment

H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

Before, many Ghanaians speculated that the notorious Chinese "galamsey queen" Aisha Huang, who was reportedly deported in 2018, may not be true following the stories surrounding her return.

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo's comment in an interview has confirmed the doubts of many who claim Aisha Huang was not deported.

Speaking on a Ho-based radio station as part of his working visit to the Volta region, the President reportedly said, “I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it.”

He added, “but whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents.”

The president stressed that “we have concerted to work at it. We need to have the cooperation of the courts. Until recently when I came, the punishment for people caught was relatively light. [But] we’ve changed the law to stiffen the punishment for people caught.”

Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment in the President's remarks.

According to some Facebook comments spotted by Modernghana News, President Akufo-Addo is a failed leader because he is unsure about an important issue like this that occurred during his administration.

A netizen on Facebook reacted “and you call yourself a leader? What? This is typical made in "efuom.” another described President Akufo-Addo as “I'm not aware"and "I was mislead" President.”

A third said “he is not even in charge of the country.” another also raised a similar concern saying “you have really disappointed Ghanaians very big time.”

A disappointed netizen commented, “at this point, I have just given up as a Ghanaian.”

