Akufo-Addo never said he wasn't sure Aisha Huang was deported — Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah

There has been a heated discussion about the recent comments of the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on the re-emergence of Chinese "galamsey queen" Aisha Huang.

Speaking on a Ho-based radio station as part of his working visit to the Volta region, the president reportedly said, “I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it.”

He added, “but whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents.”

The President stressed, “we have concerted to work at it. We need to have the cooperation of the courts. Until recently when I came, the punishment for people caught was relatively light. [But] we’ve changed the law to stiffen the punishment for people caught.”

Reacting to media reportages, the Information Minister, Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah has clarified.

In a tweet today, September 13, spotted by Modernghana News, the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker wrote, “Prez @NAkufoAddo has never said he isn't sure if Aisha Huang left Ghana. Please quote him well.

According to him, “he (the President) said he wasn't sure whether she was deported or she fled.”

He explained what prompted the President’s comments stating that “the reason for the President's comment is that there is a difference between deportation and repatriation.”

Watch the President speaking in the video below and judge for yourself: