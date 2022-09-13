I never received GHS14m ex-gratia; I pay rent, my own bills and buy fuel – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he is not receiving entitlements from the state as he is supposed to.

According to him, he is currently paying for his own bills although it is supposed to be catered for by the state as a former President of the country.

“I receive only my monthly pension like [former] President Kufuor, and [late former] President Rawlings was receiving [it] before he died. That is all I get,” the ex-President stressed in an interview with TV3.

Former President Mahama further explained, “I pay the electricity bill for my house and my office, I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the State does not pay me anything for accommodation.

“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay my own fuel, the State doesn’t give me fuel, I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills, I pay my own air tickets when I travel.”

Meanwhile, ex-President Mahama has also reiterated that allegations that he received GHS14 million as ex-gratia in 2013 are false.

The allegation was made by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye earlier this month.

Setting the records straight, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC says no such payment was made into his account in 2013.