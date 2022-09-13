I’m not sure Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country — Akufo-Addo

13.09.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cast doubt on the deportation of Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang.

The Chinese national has been arrested recently after sneaking back four years after she was deported for engaging in illegal mining and the trading of minerals without a license.

Speaking on a Ho-based radio station on Tuesday, September 13, the President said he is unsure whether the Chinese national was indeed deported or she just fled the country.

“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it…But whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The comments confirm claims by North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that Aisha Huang was not properly deported.

Earlier this week, the NDC parliamentarian said checks with deep-throat sources have revealed that state officials did not follow due process in the deportation of Aisha Huang.

He said she was not handed over to the Chinese and it was never made clear whether she was deported to never return or for a period of time.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has backed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame to prosecute Aisha Huang to the fullest if found guilty of offenses that have landed her in the custody of the police.

The Chinese illegal mining kingpin is expected to reappear in court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.