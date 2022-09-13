Blocking SIM cards has implications on Ghana’s conversation with IMF for support – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has warned that Ghana’s conversation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will suffer if SIM Cards of the citizenry are continuously blocked.

Last week, punitive measures by the National Communications Authority (NCA) were initiated as SIM cards of people yet to link with their Ghana cards were blocked from making phone calls.

Already, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisaton, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has warned that all unregistered SIM Cards will be blocked at the end of September.

Amid criticism of the decision taken by the Ministry, Sam George says it is clear the Minister is not aware of the implications.

Speaking to Joy News on Tuesday, September 13, the Ningo Prampram MP said conversations between the government of Ghana and the IMF will be affected.

“I can say on authority again that the actions of the minister do not just have an implication for the service sector but have implications for Ghana’s own conversations with the IMF as we speak because our internal revenue generations, the scenarios have been sent and considered in the IMF conversation that this is how much government takes internally,” Sam George argued.

He further explained, “If you block SIM Cards of about 3 million Ghanaians. You are talking about give and take 10 million SIM Cards. Those SIM Cards when used for phone calls generate CST revenue, when they are used for data generate CST revenue. Those who do mobile money generate E-Levy. All of those figures are going to drop.

“As we speak the Minister for Communication has not engaged with the Ministry of Finance to look at what the effects will be even on the IMF conversation.”

Sam George insists that the deadline set by the Minister of Communications will not solve the SIM Card registration problem.

He proposes that there should be enough time for people to acquire their Ghana Cards from the NIA to be able to successfully go through the registration process.

He said if the NCA is able to block unregistered SIM cards after the September 30 deadline given by the Minister of Communications, then it means Ghana does not have a National Security apparatus.