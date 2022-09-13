Akufo-Addo’s statement on Aisha Huang’s case contradictory; I can’t trust his words – Inusah Fuseini

13.09.2022 LISTEN

Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini has raised concern about President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to see to it that the Attorney General prosecutes illegal mining kingpin Aisha Huang.

Addressing the 2022/23 Annual General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in the Volta Region capital city, Ho, on Monday, September 12, President Akufo-Addo said he is behind the Attorney General to prosecute Aisha Huang.

He said he expects Godfred Yeboah Dame to go after Aisha Huang as well as her collaborators and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest when found guilty of the charged offences.

“May I, learned colleagues, assure you of my full support of the Attorney General in his determination to prosecute Aisha Huang and her collaborators who apparently insist on flouting our laws against galamsey and illegal mining,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address.

The President added, “I expect if they are found guilty that the courts will apply the full rigour of the new amended act, Act 995, which has increased substantially the punishment for breaches of the law.”

Speaking to Starr FM on Tuesday, Inusah Fuseini says he cannot trust the words of the president because this is not the first time he is putting his presidency on the line to commit to fighting illegal mining.

“How do we rely on the statement of the President because it’s contradictory? It is contradictory because this is not the first time the President has put his presidency on the line.

“Let’s see what happens. But for now, I am not placing any reliance on the words of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He is not giving me enough assurance to show that he means what he is saying,” the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister said.

Meanwhile, Inusah Fuseini has warned that there must be transparency in the court proceedings of the case against Aisha Huang.

He stressed, “We will not allow a Kangaroo court in the case of Aisha Huang. Everybody who is able and willing can go to court and listen to the proceedings. So it’s a public trial and not a Kangaroo trial. We will oppose a Kangaroo trial. We are putting that on notice.”