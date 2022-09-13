Expatriate detained, to face court for using presidential sticker

13.09.2022 LISTEN

An expatriate, Ghaadour Hishan-Hassaan, has been arrested and detained by the Airport police Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) for using an office of the President sticker without authorization.

He used a Nissan patrol with a siren and strobe light while following an ambulance to manoeuvre through traffic on the airport bypass.

The police MTTD gave him a chase after he failed to stop during Citi TV‘s ‘War Against Indiscipline’ campaign.

He was accosted and charged for driving on the wrong side of the road and using sirens without permission.

He was detained by the airport police and will be prosecuted at the La motor court today, Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

War Against Indiscipline campaign

The #WarAgainstIndiscipline – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

The station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in the country in May 2019.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court, and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

The first leg of the campaign was aimed at checking indiscipline on roads.

The campaign was also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.

The second leg sought to compel drivers to stay within speed limits.

In 2019, Citi TV's collaboration with the police to clamp down on errant drivers accrued to the state over GH¢258,000 .

The amount was realized from 499 drivers who were arrested for breaching traffic regulations on various roads in Accra at the time.

—citinewsroom