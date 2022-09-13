About 100 bungalows, law courts, other projects being undertaken for judiciary – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says 100 bungalows and courts are currently being constructed in all 16 regions of the country.

This, he believes, would advance the delivery of justice while the conditions of service of judges are improved.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Conference in Ho, Nana Akufo-Addo outlined other projects being undertaken for the betterment of the judiciary.

“60 percent of the bungalows and courts are close to being completed and will be commissioned by the start of the next legal year in October. The remaining 40 percent will be completed and commissioned by the first quarter of 2023.”

“Six new regional High Courts are also being constructed in the newly created regions. Three of the courts [in Ahafo, Bono East and Oti] will be completed and ready for commissioning again in October”, Akufo-Addo said.

The President also said recent attacks by some political element against the judiciary is unacceptable.

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that such conduct affects confidence in the country’s justice system.

Former President John Mahama has in recent times attacked the judiciary, calling for the removal of the Chief Justice, but Nana Akufo-Addo says such comments are needless.

“There are some who have made it their political agenda to disparage systematically the image of the judiciary for selfish parochial partisan reasons,” he said.

The President noted further that his legal challenge of the election results in 2013 did not spark any criticism.

John Dramani Mahama called for a change in the leadership of the country's judiciary to repair what he describes as its broken image.

Mr. Mahama complained that the judiciary has sunk so low that it has lost the trust and faith of the ordinary person.

Earlier, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame also criticised attacks on Ghana's Judiciary by Mr. Mahama.

Mr. Dame said the unwarranted utterances dent the image of the judiciary, a development that threatens the peace and well-being of the country.

“It was great dismay and embarrassment that, I heard a person who has occupied the highest office of state that is the former President recently launched an unwarranted attack on the integrity of Ghana's Judiciary.”

“I observed that, this was the latest instalment of systematic attack by the former President, albeit unjustified,” the Attorney General.

