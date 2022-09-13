DASA welcomes Ambassador Irchad to TaTU, urges authorities to lobby for scholarships, other benefits

Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) has welcomed the European Union Delegation's Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly to the University scheduled for today Tuesday, 13th September, 2022.

Chief of the Association Naa Ibrahim Nurudeen speaking to Journalists at the palace said it's a great opportunity for staff and students of the University to engage not just a person, but a diplomat whose presence is needed badly.

He appealed to the management of the University to take advantage of the visit to network and create networks with the Ambassador in lobbying for scholarships and other benefits for students and the institution, adding that much is needed for the school.

Chief Nurudeen pointed to the EU's Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degree initiative designed to offer scholarships to students across the continent. He implored the University authorities to put a proposal before the ambassador for consideration.

“His visit only is a clear demonstration of the partnership between Ghana and the EU; ‘DASA’ as Students Association on campus want more students on campus especially DASA members to benefit from the opportunity, other opportunities that exist in European universities include vocational training,” he noted.

Chief Nurudeen further urged all students to take interest in the visit by participating fully in the Ambassador's itinery, and as well ask relevant questions when given the chance.

As part of the Ambassador's visit to the Technical University, he's expected to meet and interact with students, tour the campus as well as inspect some selected laboratories and workshops.

"The Ambassador would make a presentation to the students on how to explore opportunities to enroll into higher learning institutions within the European member nations. This delegation would also present the programs and projects of the EU in Ghana the possibility of partnership with TaTU in other areas,” Osman Mubarik Abu, Senior Assistant registrar said in a statement.