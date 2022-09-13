Beware of scams – NSS warns prospective national service personnel

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has issue an alert on scams in the systems.

In a release dated September 10, the Scheme has warned all prospective national service personnel to be wary in order not to fall victim to fraudsters.

“The attention of the Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has been drawn to various activities of some unscrupulous and diabolical elements propagating false correspondences online in respect of an existing opportunity for prospective personnel to check their postings for a fee before it is officially released.

“In this regard, prospective service personnel are also cautioned to desist from involving themselves in such negative acts and assist the security personnel to expose those perpetrators,” parts of a release from the NSS Secretariat reads.

Several fraudulent individuals have created WhatsApp and Facebook groups with moderators parading as agents of the scheme for such dubious and nefarious activities.

According to the dubious online reports from ‘NSS NTC GES updates’, “all 2022 NSS applicants who wish to view their places of posting before it is officially released should call or WhatsApp 0506089181 or join a telegram platform, https://t.me/gesupdate ”.

Another of such fraudulent message on social media read: “NSS applicants who have finished their online application and wish to have a look at where they have been posted to before official release should contact +233504224144, with monetary bidding of gh₵12.00 checking fee. however, those who want their checking done before payment would pay gh₵20.00.”

The National Service Scheme insists that these pieces of information are fake, a scam and a dubious attempt to swindle unsuspecting prospective national service personnel.

Below is a copy of the NSS statement: