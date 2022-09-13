Oti Region Chiefs commend govt for completion of Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Road

The Chiefs and people of the Oti Region have expressed gratitude to the government for the construction of the 56.4km Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Road and other development projects.

Speaking on behalf of the Chiefs at Kadjebi on Thursday, Nana Asabre Amankwatia II, Baamuhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area said the government had indeed “walked the talk and made good on its pledges.”

Nana Amankwatia II made those comments when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned the Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu stretch of the Eastern Corridor road.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah and the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Lu Kun.

“I was there at Jasikan in December 2019 when you, Vice President Bawumia, cut the sod for work to begin on this road, and today, I am here again for the commissioning,” the Chief said.

The construction of the Jasikan - Dodo Pepesu Road is part of the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between Ghana and China for the construction of some key infrastructure projects through a financing model. Under Phase 1 of the MPSA, a total of 441km of roads and two interchanges are to be constructed.

Work on the Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu road began on 11th December 2019 to be completed in 30 months. The project was however completed in April 2022, two months ahead of schedule.

Vice President Bawumia explained that the Eastern Corridor Road starts from Tema Motorway Interchange and has several components, almost all of which are receiving attention.

The construction of the 67km Tema-Akosombo Road, he said, was ongoing, and included the dualization of the Tema -Akuse Road with the construction of interchanges at Ashaiman and Akuse.

“Reconstruction of Asikuma Junction to Kpeve is also ongoing and 40% per cent complete. Reconstruction of Have-Hohoe (53.5km) is currently at 60% completion. Reconstruction of the Hohoe-Jasikan section (30km) is 80% complete. Construction of Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Road (53.4km) is completed and being commissioned today.

“The construction of Nkwanta- Oti Damanko(50.3km) up to Kpassa is 50% complete. Construction of Nkwanta-Oti Damanko (12km) and Kpassa-Oti Damanko is 71% complete

“As well, construction of Oti Damanko-Yendi (94km) is 97% complete. The construction of Yendi-Gbintri (113km) is 85% complete.

“As you can see the government is working on almost every section of the Eastern Corridor,” the Vice President said.

He indicated that several projects, broken into Lots under Phase 1 of the MPSA, had either been completed or were nearing completion.

“There are currently 8 Lots at various stages of completion under Phase 1 of the innovative Sinohydro MPSA which the Government of Ghana agreed with the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

“A number of the projects have been completed, including the construction of the Tamale Interchange, (Lot 3); construction of Cape Coast Inner City and Western Region Roads (Lot 7); and upgrading of Selected Feeder Roads in Ashanti (Lot 8).

“Again, the Construction of Kumasi Inner City Roads, involving the construction of 100km of roads in Kumasi (Lot 2); Construction of PTC Interchange in Takoradi (Lot 4), and Construction of Sunyani and Berekum Inner City Roads (Lot 6) are all at various stages of completion,” Dr Bawumia indicated.

In the Volta and Oti regions, Vice President Bawumia said the Ministry of Roads and Highways, through its implementing agencies – Ghana Highway Authority, Department of Feeder Roads and Department of Urban Roads - had undertaken a lot of work designed to ease travel and improve the socio-economic lives of the people.

“Apart from the Eastern Corridor roads, the Ghana Highway Authority has completed about 109km of trunk roads within the Volta and Oti Regions since 2017. Some of the roads include Upgrading of Kete Krachi-Buya Road (26.9km); Upgrading of Nkonya Wurampong-Kwamikrom(21km) and Upgrading of Borae Junction-Dodiokope Road (17km).”

The Department of Urban Roads completed 31km of road works within the same period. These include the Asphalt Overlay of 14.7km of roads in Hohoe; 14km of Binder course laid between Sokode-Gbogame and the Civic Centre under the Dualization of the Ho main Road and the Upgrading of Klefe Town roads (2.5km).

The Department of Feeder Roads also rehabilitated 27.5km of roads. These include the rehabilitation of Liati-Agbonyiri-Fodome Abor Phase 2 (9.7km) and the rehabilitation of MatseKlave (17.8km).

Vice President Bawumia said apart from the creation of the Oti region, after decades of request, the government had brought a lot of development to the region.

“The evidence is also clear that no government in the Fourth Republic has constructed and completed as many kilometres of roads in Ghana as the Akufo-Addo Government,” he affirmed.