Women urged to establish useful networks

The Executive Director of Amea Foundation Ghana Mrs Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong has admonished women to build useful networks that would enhance their progress and development in life.

She made this statement at the breakfast meeting held by the Ghana Chapter of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network in Accra on Saturday 10th September, 2022.

As the main speaker for the event, she recounted the enormous benefits she has had from useful networks and how it has enhanced her work as a philanthropist and politician.

She further charged the attendees of the meeting who are members and non-members of the YAWC Network to be deliberate about establishing contacts.

She was quick to add that the credibility of the people they network with must be put into consideration since people with little or no integrity will not make the whole purpose of networking achievable.

As an active member, Mrs Kyeremanteng Oppong encouraged women to join the YAWC Network since it is the best platform to catapult them to the realization of their aspirations.

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network is a fraternity of young women of African descent living in Africa and the diaspora who seek to be empowered and be themselves, changemakers for leadership and development on the continent.

Membership of the Network is segmented by Chapters based on country demarcations. However, there is a common goal which involves grassroots mobilisation of women for leadership and development through advocacy, training and projects.