During my time as president I deported almost 5,000 Chinese illegal miners — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

12.09.2022 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has rubbished claims that sanctioning Chinese galamsey kingpins will ruin Ghana’s relationship with China.

According to him, he deported almost 5,000 Chinese nationals who were involved in illegal mining (galamsey) when he was president but it never soiled the relationship between Ghana and China.

“When I was president, we valued the relations with China but if you are a Ghanaian and you go to China and you engage in illegality, they don’t say because of the good relation they have with Ghana, they are going to let you go scot-free. You are going to face the full rigours of the law in China and I don’t doubt that there are some of our citizens in jail in China.

“When I became President I was faced with this same illegal gold mining.

“I deported almost 5,000 illegal Chinese miners. I didn’t say because of the good relation we have with China, we should allow them to continue to engage in illicit activities and we collaborated with the Chinese Embassies, they got 747s and they came and took their nationals away. It didn’t destroy our relationship,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama has disclosed.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress said this in an interview with TV3.

The revelations have come at a time when there are growing calls for the government to subject Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, to the full force of the law if found guilty of illegal mining and the trading of minerals without a license.

The popular galamsey kingpin is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before court on Wednesday, September 14.