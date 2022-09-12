Mahama has made it his agenda to tarnish image of judiciary for selfish, partisan reasons – Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at his predecessor, Mr. John Dramani Mahama over his recent criticism of the judiciary.

Ex-president Mahama speaking at a gathering at the NDC’s Lawyers’ Conference on Sunday, August 28, bemoaned what he termed the growing mistrust in the justice system.

He said there is an urgent need for the Ghanaian judiciary to work towards regaining the trust of the citizenry.

“There is, therefore, the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.

“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change.

“We can only hope, that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” former president John Dramani Mahama said.

Reacting to these and other comments relating to the unanimous 7-0 ruling of the Supreme Court, President Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at his predecessor, insisting that his attacks against the judiciary are for his selfish, parochial, partisan interest.

“Just as government continues to implement policies to advance the rule of law and thereby reinforce the confidence of the people and shore up our nation’s reputation as a country governed by the rule of law, there are some who have made it their political agenda to discourage systematically the image of the Judiciary for selfish, parochial, partisan reason,” the President said while delivering an address at the Ghana Bar Association’s annual conference in Ho today.

President Akufo-Addo further argued, “These are the plaintiffs who go to court indeed to the highest court of the land, provide evidence to back their claim and yet insist that their claims be upheld despite the elementary violation of the ancient common laws of the discharge of the burden of proof that such a result will entail. It is no wonder that their claims were unanimously dismissed 7-0 by the apex court.

“The result of this case is in contrast for the result of a similar one in 2013 when the unsuccessful plaintiffs managed to persuade four out of nine-member court and yet the earlier plaintiffs chose not to wage a political war against the court.”

On his part, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has described the conduct of ex-president Mahama as deplorable.

In his view, such comments should not come from a former President.