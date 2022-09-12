Mahama spoke the gospel truth, you don't read so keep quite — Sammy Gyamfi slams Godfred Dame

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Dame for disputing former President John Mahama's criticism of the judiciary.

Following Mr. Mahama's assertion on Saturday, August 28, that the judicial system has lost its image, Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General believes otherwise.

Delivering his speech at the Ghana Bar Association’s conference on Monday, September 12, the Minister of Justice reacted that “I am compelled to comment on same in this address because they border on the security of the state and constitute a deliberate pattern of conduct aimed at undermining the independence of the Judiciary, an arm of government whose autonomy is crucial to its proper functioning.”

He continued “such conduct is clearly deplorable, coming from one who has occupied the highest office of President and aspires again to that office. At this moment, it is important for all to note that I express this sentiment not because I stand in opposition to former President Mahama as a politician.”

The AG stressed, “my dismay is founded more on the fact that I am a lawyer and every lawyer ought to be concerned about these kinds of views expressed by a political leader in this country.”

In reaction, Sammy Gyamfi in a tweet on Monday, September 12, jabs Godfred Yeboah Same asking him to read wide and he will appreciate Mr Mahama's comment.

“If the Minister for injustice, Godfred Dame was the reading type, he would have known that his government’s own national security strategy document confirms the fact that public confidence in the judiciary is at an all time low. @JDMahama spoke the gospel truth,” Sammy Gyamfi wrote.

He cited the recent CDD-Afrobarometer report as proof of Mr. Mahama's comment.

“Objective minds know that @JDMahama’s view on dampened public confidence in the judiciary is a fact. The latest CDD-Afrobarometer report bears this fact out. The Minister of national security has publicly buttressed same and cautioned the judiciary accordingly. #DameCanGotoHell” his tweet reads.