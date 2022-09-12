Go hard on Aisha Huang, all her collaborators – Akufo-Addo to Attorney General

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame to ensure that Aisha Huang is prosecuted to the fullest when found guilty.

The popular Chinese national is in the custody of the police for her illegal mining and trading of minerals without a license among other offences.

She was arrested after sneaking back into the country after she was deported a few years ago for similar offences.

Addressing the 2022/23 Annual General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in the Volta Region capital city, Ho, on Monday, September 12, President Akufo-Addo said he is behind the Attorney General to prosecute Aisha Huang.

He said he expects Godfred Yeboah Dame to go after Aisha Huang as well as her collaborators and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest when found guilty of the charged offences.

“May I, learned colleagues, assure you of my full support of the Attorney General in his determination to prosecute Aisha Huang and her collaborators who apparently insist on flouting our laws against galamsey and illegal mining,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address.

The President added, “I expect if they are found guilty that the courts will apply the full rigour of the new amended act, Act 995, which has increased substantially the punishment for breaches of the law.”

Already, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has requested the file of Aisha Huang’s recent offences, for which she is standing trial at an Accra Circuit Court.

His office is determined to prusue the case to the latter for the Chinese galamsey kingpin to suffer the consequences of her crime if found guilty.

Aisha Huang will on Wednesday, September 14, reappear in court.