STU defeats UENR in friendly soccer match

When management of the University Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) invited Sunyani Technical University (STU) for a friendly football match between the two public tertiary institutions in Sunyani to commemorate their 10th anniversary celebrations, little did they know that they would succumb to a 2:1 defeat at the hands of the visitors.

Team UENR has therefore vowed to overturn the score line in the return leg, which is expected to be hosted by STU later this year as part of activities to climax STU @ 55 anniversary celebrations.

Team STU took an early lead in the game, thereby putting intense pressure on their opponents who had earlier vowed to carry the day as hosts.

An attempt by Team UENR to equalise the score line two minutes after conceding the opening goal was foiled by Richard Baffour, the goal-keeper of STU, when he skillfully saved a shot fired at the goal-post from a relatively close-range.

The continued pressure mounted by Team UENR on the visitors yielded positive results as it compelled Team STU to commit a defensive blunder; thereby paving the way for UENR to equalize in the 20th minute of the game.

Six minutes into the second half of the game, Team STU shot into the lead again following a powerful shot by right-winger Felix Obeng to silence the homesters.

In spite of the outcome of the game, UENR wined and dined with her guests after the match with delightful and scrumptious local meals. This afforded staff of the two institutions of higher learning to interact among themselves.

Earlier, Prof. John Kofi Mensah Kuwornu, the Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor of UENR had wished both teams well ahead of the match.

The Coach of Team STU, Stephen Yeboah, who is also the Deputy Registrar in charge of Human Resources also reiterated that the match was non-competitive but was just to further deepen the already existing cordial relationship between the two universities.

The Vice-Chancellor of STU, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah; the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah; the Registrar, Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour; the Finance Officer, Dr. Prince Menzo and several others were at the park to lend support to the team.