Godfred Dame replies Mahama on attacks on judiciary; insists conduct of ex-president is deplorable

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has reacted to former President John Dramani Mahama’s attack on the country’s justice system.

The ex-president speaking at a gathering at the NDC’s Lawyers’ Conference on Sunday, August 28, bemoaned what he termed the growing mistrust in the justice system.

He said there is an urgent need for the Ghanaian judiciary to work towards regaining the trust of the citizenry.

“There is, therefore, the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.

“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change,” former president John Dramani Mahama said.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC added, “We can only hope, that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years.”

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Association’s Annual Conference on Monday, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has hit out at the former president, insisting that his attack on the judiciary was deplorable.

“I am compelled to comment on same in this address because they border on the security of the state and constitute a deliberate pattern of conduct aimed at undermining the independence of the Judiciary, an arm of government whose autonomy is crucial to its proper functioning.

“Such conduct is clearly deplorable, coming from one who has occupied the highest office of President and aspires again to that office. At this moment, it is important for all to note that I express this sentiment not because I stand in opposition to former President Mahama as a politician,” the Minister of Justice shared.

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame added, “My dismay is founded more on the fact that I am a lawyer and every lawyer ought to be concerned about these kinds of views expressed by a political leader in this country.”

According to the Attorney General, such comments by the former president should not be coming from someone who has occupied the high office of a president before.