C/R: Enyan Abaasa chief ban truants from using AstroTurf

12.09.2022 LISTEN

Paramount Chief of the Enyan Abaasa Traditional Council in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region, Kwamena Akonu X, has urged schoolchildren in the community to take their education seriously.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Enyan Abaasa AstroTurf, the chief noted that the AstroTurf will keep the youth of the community busy and stop them from engaging in social vices.

“The time the youth will use to smoke harmful substances will be used on the park to play football.”

He further noted that children of school-going age, who are not in school, will not be allowed access to the AstroTurf.

“We will make the management ensure that if you’re a child of about 12 but not in school, you will not be allowed to use the AstroTurf”, he warned.

“Everyone who will come and play ball in this park will have to be a child who is in school. As for the adults, they are already above school-going age; no matter what we do, they can’t do anything about it,” he stated.

The traditional leader, therefore, urged children in the community to take their studies seriously, as playing football requires time management and discipline.

“We must understand that you can't be enrolled at the football academies if you don't go to school”.

“So, every child should take their education seriously; the parents should ensure that their children are educated so that they can be disciplined even when they go to play football because football requires time management.”

He also urged members of the community to be vigilant and ward off persons who will attempt to destroy the AstroTurf in order to ensure that it is kept in good condition at all times.

The AstroTurf was built by the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) Foundation for the community.

Source: classfmonline.com