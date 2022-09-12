You can begin auctioning vehicles but do so in strict accordance with legal requirements – OSP to Customs

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has cleared the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to continue the auction of state vehicles and other goods.

On August 19, the Special Prosecutor directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority to halt and discontinue all auction sales in aid of facilitating investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division between 1 July 2016 and 15 August 2022.

After several weeks, the OSP has issued a press release indicating that auctioning can resume.

It has however cautioned the Custom Division and its officers to ensure that it does so with strict compliance with legal requirements, especially the provisions of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).

“The Customs Division may commence auction sales of vehicles and other goods from Monday 12 September 2022.

“The auction sales should be conducted strictly in accordance with legal requirements, especially the provisions of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).

“The Customs Division should cooperate and work closely with authorised officers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor in respect of the investigation and the conduct of auction sales,” parts of the release from the OSP signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has said.

