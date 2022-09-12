Gov’t urged to make agric attractive to youth

12.09.2022 LISTEN

Ms. Gifty Nyarko, the Chief Executive Officer of the G2 Foundation is urging government to put in additional measures to make agricultural and agribusinesses attractive to the unemployed youth and women in the country.

In her view, having more young people in the agricultural sector would help improve food security and reduce poverty among unemployed youth, particularly in the rural areas.

Ms Nyarko, who is also the Sunyani West Municipal Physical Planning Director, was speaking to journalists at Odumase near Sunyani after a week-long training programme organised by her foundation in partnership with the Environmental Dialogue Network.

It brought together 103 rural farmers made up of 73 youth and 30 adults to benefit from the smart agriculture-training programme.

Ms Nyarko said financial support in the form soft loans to young people and women was crucial to enable them start or expand their farming activities and agri-businesses.

Access

She mentioned easy access to land acquisition for agricultural purposes, affordable prices for farm inputs such as improved seedlings, fertilizers and other agrochemicals, low transport fares from farm gate and ready market for farm produce as well as available processing and storage facilities as some of the key factors that could motivate farmers and attract the youth to venture in agriculture.

Ms Nyarko said the easy access to those factors, including empowering the African youth in the smallholder farming business was the way forward to achieving food security, stall importation of consumables and increase employment opportunities.

She said the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (2022) indicated that the agricultural sector was the second largest employer in the country.

Ms Nyarko said the FAO report showed that about 52% of the labour force was engaged in agriculture, 29% in services and 19% in industry, while women contribution to the farm labour force was 39 per cent.

She observed that despite various interventions by the government in recent years to improve agri-businesses, agricultural land keeps losing its size to residential development.

The phenomenon, Ms Nyarko said, was culminating in difficult access to land for agricultural purposes coupled with global climate change and other menaces gradually engulfing the nation that could cause severe food scarcity.

“Although there is high rate of urbanization, the global environment cannot do without food, hence, a crucial need to zone some lands for agriculture purposes to avert the situation of food insecurity in the country”, she said.

On the contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), she said the FAO indicated that the agricultural sector contributes 54 per cent to Ghana's GDP and accounts for over 40 per cent of export earnings while at the same time providing over 90 per cent of the food needs of the country.

Ms Nyarko said the Statistics Research and Information Directorate (SRID) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in 2020 also reported that employment in the agricultural sector was estimated to be more than 38.3%, with the services and industry sectors accounting for 43.5% and 18.2% respectively.

Planting for Food and Jobs

Ms Nyarko reiterated the need for smart agriculture knowledge and modernization techniques in smallholder farming and agricultural business as other possible ways to improve homegrown food systems in Ghana and Africa in general.

She said the government of Ghana in 2017 launched the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) project under which there were modules outlined to improve the food system and employment opportunities in the country.

Ms Nyarko said in Bono region, what was conspicuously missing in the outcome of the policies was the active involvement of the targeted number of young people and women in the sector.

She explained that beneficiaries under the food crops module in the first year of the project (2017) were 20,812 with only 8,681 females against 12,131 males.

Ms Nyarko said under the same food crops module in 2018, 11,361 females benefited from the programme against 40,836 males, totaling 52,197 beneficiaries that year, adding that the female representation kept decreasing with 21,760 female beneficiaries in 2019 out of a total 68,551 made up of 46,791 males.

She said in 2020, data was not an exception, as a total of 105,191 were the beneficiaries under the same food crops module with 72,172 males and a few 33,019 females and in 2021, there were a total of 38,603 beneficiaries of the programme made up of 27,695 males and 10,908 females.

Ms Nyarko therefore called for enhanced government and community support systems for families, farmers' cooperatives, smallholder farmers and youth as means to increase homegrown food systems to avert the situation of severe food shortage.