Dalex Finance CEO re-ignite calls for smaller size government

Mr. Kenneth Thompson, Dalex Finance CEO

12.09.2022 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance has reignited calls on the government to urgently reduce the size of government as a sign of commitment toward revamping the economy which has taken a nose-dive.

Mr. Kenneth Thompson, Dalex Finance CEO said a reduction in the number of Ministers and Government Officials would help reduce the government’s expenditure and its positive effect would drip down all aspects of the economy.

Mr. Thompson said this at the 16th Stakeholder Engagement of the Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office while addressing the topic: “Navigating through the current economic crisis with or without the International Monitory Fund,” which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The GNA Tema Regional Office Stakeholder Engagement is a progressive media caucus platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues and topical issues.

Mr. Thompson explained that a reduction in the size of the government and investment in public infrastructure was essential in revamping the economy.

The Dalex CEO said the move would also champion investment in the public sector to enable the sector to operate more effectively and efficiently as well as maintain high-quality service which would go a long way to boost the economic status of the country.

“Personally, I believe that the state should employ the best people and pay them the best because those are the people who make policies and if you go to any country which is successful, they invest in the state infrastructure,” he stated.

The CEO of Dalex Finance explained that resourcing public institutions and facilities were essential to stable and strong economic growth and critical to ensuring the future prosperity of the country.

Mr. Thompson also urged the government to employ discipline in the management of the affairs of the country and called for pragmatic measures to stabilize the Ghana currency.

Speaking on the topic: “Public Service Integrity in the fight against corruption,” Mr. Richard A. Quayson, Deputy Commissioner Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) charged Ghanaians to prioritize the fight against corruption.

He stressed that fighting corruption needs a certain level of decency and intentional moral practices with a joint force by all.

“God did not give to us other states, rather He gave this country called Ghana, therefore, we must build this nation for ourselves to its highest core, corruption is an act against the state and the interest of generations yet unborn,” Mr. Quayson stated.

Mr. Quayson explained that it is important for people to understand that corruption is unacceptable in our society hence educating one another through capacity-building and enhancement systems to change our societies.

The Deputy CHRAJ Commissioner explained that integrity of the public sector - or public integrity – mandates public officials to use of the powers and resources of the state entrusted under their care effectively, honestly, and for public purposes.

He noted that public service integrity is essential for building strong institutions and assures citizens that the government is working in their interest, not just for the select few.

“Integrity is not just a moral issue, it is also about making economies more productive, public sectors more efficient, societies and economies more inclusive,” Mr. Quayson stated.